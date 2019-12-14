Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan video calls Sidharth Shukla in the hospital to inform he is safe from eviction

In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will video call an ailing Sidharth Shukla to inform that he is safe from eliminations.

Come Weekend Ka Vaar and graces the show to give a piece of his mind to the contestants and announce as to who is safe from eliminations and who gets evicted. But before Salman Khan announces as to who gets evicted this weekend, it is being reported that Salman Khan will make a video call to Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla who is admitted in the hospital. That’s right! In the last episode, we were shown that Sidharth Shukla was in the secret room and due to his deteriorating health, Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth Shukla is being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Now, as per reports, in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will video call Sidharth Shukla to one, wish him on his birthday and two, inform him that he is safe from eliminations because Sidharth was nominated for eviction for straight two weeks because he pushed Asim during a task. In yesterday’s episode, we were shown that Paras Chhabra entered the main house from the secret room and Mahira Sharma and Paras confess their feelings for each other.

Plus, we are shown that Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh get nominated to go to the jail. Now, in today’s episode, ex-BB contestant- Kamya Punjabi, and ’s brother will enter the house to show a mirror to the contestants and tell them as to where they are going wrong. While Kamya will bash Arhaan for his remarks on Rashami, Rashmai’s brother, too will lash out at for saying that his sister had come on the road.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan calls Arhaan Khan stupid; Reprimands Hindustani Bhau for sleeping

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: A happy Hina Khan poses with Salman Khan as she promotes Raanjhana, calls him 'witty'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Panjabi & Rashami's brother lash out at Arhaan, Hiten Tejwani reprimands Vishal

Credits :Instagram

Read More