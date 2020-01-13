Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan wants Deepika Padukone to have babies as he wishes to see Ayat or Ahil in her life

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Salman Khan telling Deepika Padukone to have babies. Read on!

Every weekend, a host of B-town celebs come onto the show to promote their films and while in the past, we have seen stars such as - Kajol, , and others come to Bigg Boss 13, in the latest, we had Chhapaak stars and Vikrant Massey grace the show. After entering the house and playing a fun task with the contestants and going for a ride with the winning team, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey interacted with , and knowing Salman Khan and his quirky sense of humour, he was seen asking Deepika to have babies now.

In the episode, we are shown that Salman Khan informs everyone that with Chhapaak, Deepika has turned producer, and thereafter, this Dabangg star shared that now that she has turned a producer, he wishes to see a Aayat, Ahil or a junior Salman Khan in her life. Well, on hearing this, Deepika Padukone was all smiles and in return, she asked Salman Khan that first he should get married. To this, Salman had the most wittiest reply as he said that in order to make babies, it has got nothing to do with marriage. Thereafter, both, Deepika and Vikrant crack up and Deepika says that then, Salman should plan to have babies.

Not just this, Salman Khan goes on to say that he is still a kid and it is his 'khel-kudne ki umar'. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Salman Khan enter the Bigg Boss house to warn Sidharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill as she has fallen in love with him. Thereafter, Salman Khan and the housemates celebrate the show for being No.1 as they all cut a cake.

