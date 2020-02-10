Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan was the first to call me after I won Big Brother REVEALS Shilpa Shetty

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveal that after she won Bigg Brother, Salman Khan was the first one to call her.

After being locked inside the house for more than four months, Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away from finale and as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma are inside the house. Now, Sid, Asim, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra have become the top 4 contestants, one amongst Arti, Mahira and Shehnaaz Gill will get evicted this week.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we saw Kundra enter the Bigg Boss house to do yoga with the contestants and also, asked the contestants to name their favourite memory from the house. Later, Shilpa Shetty came onto the stage to interact with and besides playing fun games, Shilpa, who shares a great rapport with Salman Khan off screen, revealed that Salman Khan was the first one to call her after she won Big Brother.

Now we all know that Shilpa Shetty won Big Brother and in the episode, Shilpa shared that as soon as she wore the mic, all the good and bad memories from the show came back to her mind. Moreover, Shilpa Shetty revealed that Salman Khan was the first person who called her after she won Big Brother. Not just this, Shilpa informed Salman that her mother is a huge fan of the show and these days she doesn't have time for her. Now in today’s episode, we will see Rajat Sharma come to the stage and grill Salman Khan for breaking Asim and Himanshi’s love story and also, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s blossoming story and to this, Salman Khan said that since he doesn’t have anyone in his life, he doesn’t want others to have love in their life.

