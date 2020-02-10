Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan wishes Sidharth Shukla’s mother & fans trend #SupremeSid to show he is loved by all

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla asks Salman Khan to wish his mother on her birthday. Watch!

Bigg Boss 13 is faring well at the TRP charts and within a few days, audiences and fans will get their BB13 winner. From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh to Paras Chhabra, one amongst the seven will take the trophy back home and with just a few days to the finale, fans are leaving no stone unturned to trend their favorite contestant on social media. While Asim fans are supporting their star and trending #StayStrongAsim, Sidharth Shukla fans are trending #SupremeSid.

Now, besides fans, few TV celebs such as Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, and Mahi Vijj, among others, everyone is going all out to support Sidharth Shukla and in the latest, we got our hands on a video wherein Sidharth Shukla is asking to wish his mother on her birthday. In the video, Sid is seen telling Salman Khan that since he said that ‘Teri Maa Meri Maa, Meri Maa Teri Maa,’ and since it is his mothers birthday, therefore, it would be great if Salman wishes his mother and Salman Khan, happily, wishes Sid’s mother and prayed for her health. Former Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh, who is a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla, shared the video on Twitter, and since Salman Khan, wished Sid’s mother, Vindu wrote, “That’s why he is so loved by one and all and called #SupremeSid…”

In the latest, Sidharth Shukla saved Paras Chhabra from eliminations and offered him immunity which allowed Paras to reach Top 4 with Sid, Asim and Rashami. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

