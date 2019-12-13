Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's Bharat co star Sunil Grover aka Gutthi leaves him in splits on Weekend Ka Vaar

In the latest promo of the episode shared by Bigg Boss's official account on Twitter, we can see Salman Khan is dressed up like a pilot and then Gutthi is entering the stage with her famous poem.

Last weekend saw 's anger in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 when he got furious on the behavior of the contestants last week. But this time Weekend ka vaar is going to be fun as Sunil Grover will return to the show like every year as everyone's favourite Gutthi. In the latest promo of the episode shared by Bigg Boss's official account on Twitter, we can see Salman Khan is dressed up like a pilot and then Gutthi is entering the stage with her famous poem, 'Hum Aaye Hai Iss Bagiya Mein Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'.

Gutthi comes and hugs Salman, and the host and actor cannot control his laugh. The promo itself looks so funny, one can imagine how much hilarious will the episode be. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Get ready to laugh your heart out, because Gutthi is coming back on #WeekendKaVaar with #SalmanKhan, Sat-Sun at 9 PM. Anytime on @justvoot . @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 @WhoSunilGrover." For the uninitiated, Gutti was a character played by Sunil Grover in Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. But after the show ended audiences missed the character but Salman who loves this character makes sure to get Gutthi every season of Bigg Boss at least once.

Check out the promo here:

Talking about Bigg Boss Season 13, Paras has entered the house after his surgery. Vikas Gupta is the new captain of the house. Sidharth Shukla, who was with Paras in the secret room due to his health condition was also supposed to make his reentry in the house but since he is not completely fine, Bigg Boss decided to keep him in the secret room for further treatment. According to reports, the actor has been hospitalized.

Besides, Gutthi and Salman's fun banter, this weekend will also see eviction. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli are nominated for evictions from the house.

