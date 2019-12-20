Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's show to have no eviction this weekend? DEETS inside

Bigg Boss 13 is going to witness yet another twist as there will be no evictions this weekend much to the housemates' rejoice. Read further for more details.

Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster ride for the housemates ever since the beginning. Moreover, the twists and turns introduced by the makers every week have made the audiences baffled too! Right from the mini – finale held in the fourth week to the entry of six wild card contestants together into the BB house, the hosted show has been able to not only surprise the audiences but has also kept them hooked to their television sets.

Now, as per some sources, there will be no evictions this weekend. Yes, you heard it right. No housemate will be evicted this week much to their rejoice. For the unversed, the housemates who were nominated to get eliminated this weekend are Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, , Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Asim Riaz. While, Sidharth has been already nominated by Bigg Boss for two weeks as punishment, Asim, on the other hand, is nominated by captain Vikas Gupta using his special power.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz & Sidharth fight over latter’s ‘naukrani’ remark on Rashami; Vikas BACKS Shukla)

The Bigg Boss house has witnessed a lot of drama this week. Sidharth Shukla, who had to exit the house for receiving treatment, was made to return back right during the time of the nominations. His sudden entry also changed the equation of the house. Moreover, some major breakdowns happened between the housemates during the captaincy task. For the unversed, Asim Riaz is currently the captain of the house. However, there has been a lot of ruckus during his captaincy regarding house duties.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More