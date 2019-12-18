Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth advises Rashami Desai to stay away from Arhaan Khan; Says ‘He is a cheat’

As Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s love affair is grabbing the eyeballs on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Sambhavna Seth has a special piece of advice for the Uttaran actress.

’s personal life has been creating a lot of buzz on Bigg Boss 13 ever since returned to the show. And after host revealed the truth about Arhaan’s marriage, Rashami’s love life has been going through a lot of turmoil. While Rashami is going through a lot of emotional imbalance, several celebrities have come forward in her support and advised her to be careful about her relationships. Joining the bandwagon, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth also lashed out Arhaan for lying about his wedding.

Sambhavna advised Rashami to stay away from Arhaan and even called him a cheat. Seth also asserted that while the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has gone through a lot in her life, she doesn’t deserve more trouble in her personal life. Furthermore, she also lashed out at Arhaan for discussing Rashami’s financial condition on national television.

“I just hope she doesn’t decide to stay with Arhaan Khan. We have all seen such con men in our lives. Rashami has already gone through a lot and I don’t think she deserves this ordeal. That man’s eyes tell that he is a cheat. He speaks about bringing her to the show and she having zero bank balance. I want to ask him how did he find out about her financial condition in just a few months of being together,” Sambhavna was quoted saying to Indian Express.

How i wish i cud tell @TheRashamiDesai to stay away from this guy..She is a nice girl and doesnt deserve to be with This Conman..Total dhokhebaazzz he is @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 11, 2019

Expressing her concern towards Rashami, the former contestant said that the Uttaran actress is emotionally weak and vulnerable. She also emphasised that Arhaan has been manipulating her with his words. “I am not a part of the show, but I am still really concerned about Rashami. She is emotionally weak at the moment and very vulnerable. And such people use these opportunities very smartly. I am shocked by how he managed to manipulate her with his words. When he could do that on the show, imagine what he does in real life,” Sambhavna added.

Earlier, Rashami Desai’s younger brother and Kamya Punjabi also warned her about her relationship with Arhaan. The duo asked her to watch her back and expressed their disappointment about her staying with Arhaan despite him getting exposed.

On the other hand, Rashami and Arhaan have decided to give their relationship a break amid the ongoing chaos. We wonder Bigg Boss 13 will mark an end to Rashami and Arhaan’s love affair.

