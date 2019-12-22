Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth blames Asim Riaz for instigating Sidharth Shukla; Gauahar Khan hits back

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights have become a common affair in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but it hasn't stopped people from sharing their opinions about who is wrong and who is right. Recently, Sambhavna Seth and Gauahar Khan got into a debate on social media over the two BB 13 enemies.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that, 'There is no day in the Bigg Boss 13 house that has passed by without a fight.' Ever since the beginning of the 'tedha' season kick-started we've seen the housemate at loggerheads with each other. From verbal spats to passing personal remarks to even showing physical aggression, this season is bombarded with fights all over. Apart from Rashami Frsai and Sidharth Shukla's enmity, another rivalry that is very infamous in the BB 13 house, is that of friends-turned-foes Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. It has been over a month that the once friends, have parted ways from each other and constantly indulging into ugly scuffles.

The latest episode was no different, Asim and Sidharth again entered into an ugly fight and things went out of hand. Their fight lead to a social media war, where some supported Shukla and others supported Riaz. Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavna Seth also took to Twitter to share her disappointment in Asim Riaz and pointed fingers at him for instigating an unwell Sidhdarth Shukla. She said she hates Asim Riaz now, because he is purposely poking Sidharth Shukla despite knowing that the latter is down with typhoid.

After seeing today s episode i just hate Asim..Itna ganda game..Even after knowing Shukla is so unwell they r just provoking him for their fuken game..I know ab Asim ke log mere peeche padenge but u know what i give a damn @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidManiaEverywhere — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 21, 2019

While Sambhavna's opinions did not go down well with many Asim Riaz fans, ex BB winner Gauhar Khan also opposed to Sambhavan's view point. Reacting to her opinion for getting Sid's health in between, Gauahar said that if it was about typhoid, Sid also should have behaved appropriately. Raising questions on Sid's health, Gauhar said that where did he get all that energy from, if he is unwell? She added that his behaviuor is totally unacceptable. To which Sambhavna said that Asim purposely tries to pick a fight with Sidharth.

If it’s about typhoid , then behave appropriately na , all the energy in the world to fight , all the energy to abuse , all the energy to attack back all in the house , yaar , nami kab dikhaoge ??? I empathise with someone sick , but it should be seen in the behaviour too ! Yaar! https://t.co/exkC0VhcxA — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 21, 2019

I ve always supported Asim when he was right..but Gauhar i too ve seen the episode very carefully..Whenevr there is a fight,from nowhere Asim kahi se bhi ghus jaata hai and then it becomes Asim versus Shukla..We all r humans first and let one person come out of his thyphoid first — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 21, 2019

Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is right, Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Let us know in the comment section below. It would be interesting to see how reacts to all the ugly fights that have taken place inside the Bigg Boss 13 house in the past week. Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

