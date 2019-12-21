Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth comes out in support of Sidharth Shukla; Calls him the strongest contestant

As Sidharth Shukla gets into another fight in Bigg Boss 13, Sambhavna Seth comes out in the actor’s support and says that other contestants are intimidated by him.

Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing a lot of attention for his stint on Bigg Boss 13. Love him for his straightforwardness or hate him for his short-tempered nature and violent streak, but certainly one can’t ignore him in the house. In fact, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has always been seen involved in the ugliest fights in the house. Despite several warnings from host , Sidharth tends to lose his calm and ends up manhandling the housemates. But things got worse recently after he picked up a fight with and her beau .

While Sidharth recent violent behaviour shocked several inmates, there have been a group of contestants who believe that Sidharth has been poked purposely. While the media reports suggest that the Balika Vadhu actor will be slammed by Salman, fans have been coming out in Sidharth’s support and asked him to stay strong in the house. Joining his list of supporters, former contestant Sambhavna Seth took to micro-blogging site Twitter and stated that the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are intimidated by Sidharth and are targeting him purposely. She also emphasised that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is the strongest one in the house.

“Today all of them actually proved that they are shit scared of Shukla. Bhai sab ke sab zhund mei aaye. It was so evident. Hence proved Shukla is the most strongest,” Sambhavna tweeted.

Today all of them actually proved that they are shit scared of Shukla..bhai sab ke sab zhund mei aaye..It was so evident..Hence proved shukla is the most strongest @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShuka — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 20, 2019

To note, Sambavna, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 2, has been actively following the ongoing season. In fact, she had also advised Rashami to sta.y away from Arhaan after the latter was exposed by Salman.

