Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth compares Asim Riaz to Swami Om; Fans say Sidharth Shukla deserves the title

Here's what happened when Sambhavna Seth compares Asim Riaz to ex Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om. Check it out.
7095 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth compares Asim Riaz to Swami Om; Twitterati say Sidharth Shukla deserves the title
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Remember Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om, who disgusted everyone with his unacceptable actions in the house? Well, he is undoubtedly the most pathetic housemates the show ever had. But did you know, Swami Om is also a part of Bigg Boss 13? No, don't worry, the old man is not physically present, but his mention in the current 'tedha' season has been done multiple times. Ask how? The inmates are not making the mention but BB fans surely are. Confused how? Well, Asim Riaz is apparently being to Swami Om. Yes you read that right! The Kashmiri model is being compared to Swami Om for his aggression and violence. And this comparison is made by none other than ex BB contestant Sambhavna Seth. 

Yes, the Bhojpuri actress recently took to her Twitter handle and said that one man in the BB 13 house who can give Swami Om a tough competition is only Asim Raiz. Sambhavna's views have come in after Sidharth Shukla's fight with the model, wherein both of them again showed their aggressive sides. However, Sambhavna's unnecessary comparison did not go down well with Twitterverse, especially Asim's supporters, who hit back saying that not Asim but Sidharth deserves this title. Yes, they said that Sidharth is an ideal match of Swami Om and trolled the actress brutally. 

Check out how Asim's fans reacted to Sambhavna's Swami Om comment: 

Well, this is not the first time Swami Om's mention has been done in compariosn to BB 13, previously Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor Rohan Mehra had drawn a comparison between Sidharth and Swami Om. Many twitter users have also made similar comparisons in the past. To recall, Swami Om was once of the most controversial contestant in the history of Bigg Boss and was ousted for his misbehaviour in the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera says 'Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai are real winners'; Here's Why

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement