Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth compares Asim Riaz to Swami Om; Fans say Sidharth Shukla deserves the title

Here's what happened when Sambhavna Seth compares Asim Riaz to ex Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om. Check it out.

Remember Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om, who disgusted everyone with his unacceptable actions in the house? Well, he is undoubtedly the most pathetic housemates the show ever had. But did you know, Swami Om is also a part of Bigg Boss 13? No, don't worry, the old man is not physically present, but his mention in the current 'tedha' season has been done multiple times. Ask how? The inmates are not making the mention but BB fans surely are. Confused how? Well, Asim Riaz is apparently being to Swami Om. Yes you read that right! The Kashmiri model is being compared to Swami Om for his aggression and violence. And this comparison is made by none other than ex BB contestant Sambhavna Seth.

Yes, the Bhojpuri actress recently took to her Twitter handle and said that one man in the BB 13 house who can give Swami Om a tough competition is only Asim Raiz. Sambhavna's views have come in after Sidharth Shukla's fight with the model, wherein both of them again showed their aggressive sides. However, Sambhavna's unnecessary comparison did not go down well with Twitterverse, especially Asim's supporters, who hit back saying that not Asim but Sidharth deserves this title. Yes, they said that Sidharth is an ideal match of Swami Om and trolled the actress brutally.

Swami Om bhi sochta hoga ki bhai mujhe competition dene waala yeh kaun paida ho gaya..Saami Om ka tough competition is one and only Asim @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidHearts #SidharthShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 25, 2020

Check out how Asim's fans reacted to Sambhavna's Swami Om comment:

Swami Om's rightful successor is Shukkla. There's no denying this. You are a proven media manipulator & the audience has seen thru you very well this season. Apart from Shitfarts no one will get influenced with your bullsh!t.#ViewersChoiceAsim #AsimRiaz — Lubna Lah (@Lubna_Lah) January 25, 2020

Swami om to #shit shukla hai #ManOfShitSid — shehnaaz gill fan club (jealous flipper) (@Jagroop55918169) January 25, 2020

Jokes to khud ke bana lo nalla Fandom

Sirf copy kar sakte ho chutiya celebrity

# pic.twitter.com/9Fuc7EP20b — Varun_ (@Varun_2546) January 25, 2020

Tera b..p shukkla hai swamii omm ka best replacement. #StopTargetingAsim pic.twitter.com/cxOIFrGKrw — AsimFamBruh (@AsimBruh) January 25, 2020

Hahahh Seriouley You are such a Desperate Women.. Swami Om ka record Shukla Psychopate Ne broke kar diya hai ..

Abusing se Le kar Violence Tak

And Shukla Dektha bi Muje Swami Om Ki Tarah hai .. So Jeoules Soul Tora Burnol Use kar Lejiye ga #1MillionAsimians #OurHeroAsim — Leyla Heather (@LeylaHeather2) January 25, 2020

Swami Om bhi sochta hoga ki bhai mujhe competition dene waala yeh kaun paida ho gaya..Saami Om ka tough competition is one and only Sidharth @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #AsimRiaz — Asim Riaz (@imrelasim) January 25, 2020

Well, this is not the first time Swami Om's mention has been done in compariosn to BB 13, previously Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor Rohan Mehra had drawn a comparison between Sidharth and Swami Om. Many twitter users have also made similar comparisons in the past. To recall, Swami Om was once of the most controversial contestant in the history of Bigg Boss and was ousted for his misbehaviour in the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

