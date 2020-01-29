Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth disagrees with Kashmera Shah's comment about Shehnaaz being fake; DEETS inside

Kashmera Shah recently took at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and called her fake. Now, Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth has disagreed with Kashmera's views through the medium of a tweet.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 came as a shock for the housemates and the audience as their connections entered the BB house. The most interesting part is when they made shocking revelations and comments about each and every housemate in front of others which definitely changed the equation of the house. Arti Singh’s sister – in – law Kashmera Shah came inside the house as her connection. She informed everyone that she has watched each and every bit of the episodes.

Kashmera also took a dig at few housemates including Vishal and Shehnaaz. She specifically took a dig at Shehnaaz calling her fake. Now, Sambhavna Seth has disagreed with the views of Kashmera regarding Shehnaaz. In a detailed tweet, the Bhojpuri actress said that she does not agree with the fact that Shehnaaz is fake. She further mentioned that people have loved SidNaaz so there is no such thing as Fakenaaz and that she had told Kashmera about this too.

Check out Sambhavna Seth’s tweet below:

For the unversed, apart from Kashmera, the last episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the entry of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash and Himanshi Khurana. The next episode will witness the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta who will be supporting Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s brother. As per the preview, Vikas will be making a shocking revelation about Asim’s girlfriend in front of Shehnaaz. He will be, in fact, talking to Asim and Himanshi also about the same.

