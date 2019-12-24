Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth reacts to Rashami Desai’s current game; Says ‘She has totally lost the plot’

As Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight on Bigg Boss 13 is getting worse, former contestant Sambhavna Seth stated that the Uttaran actress has lost the plot in the show.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. The diva was seen indulging in an ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla on the show and was also seen washing her dirty laundry on national television. This isn’t all. Her beau also got into a violent tiff with Sidharth because of Rashami during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and things are getting worse between the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars with every passing day.

In fact, despite Salman’s suggestion, Rashami was still spotted discussing her part with Arhaan. While the actress made several revelations during the conversations, her sole purpose was to present Sidharth in a bad light. Taking a jibe at Rashami’s game plan, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth stated that the audience isn’t a fool and know what she was planning. The actress stated that Arhaan and Rashmi’s conversation wasn’t a mere discussion but a planned trick to apparently tarnish Sidharth’s image.

“So, today’s conversation between Arhaan and Rashmi dint look like they were discussing. It was very clear ki public dekh lo Shukla kitna kharaab aadmi hai. Bhai hum alibaug se nahi aaye hai,” Sambhavna tweeted.

So todays conversation between Arhaan and Rashmi dint look like they were dicussing..It was very clear ki public dekh lo Shukla kitna kharaab aadmi hai..Bhai hum alibaug se nahi aaye hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 23, 2019

This isn’t all, Sambhvana also emphasised that post Arhaan entry, Rashami had lost the track of her game in the show. In fact, as per Sambhavna the Uttaran actress would have played better without Arhaan. “I feel Rashmi could have played the game better if Arhaan would not have been in the house. With him being around she has totally lost the plot and it’s too late now,” she added.

I feel Rashmi could have played the game better if Arhaan would not have been in the house..With him being around she has totally lost the plot and its too late now @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #rashmidesai — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 23, 2019

To note, this isn’t the first time Sambhavna came out in Sidharth’s support. Earlier, she had called Sidharth the strongest contestant and asserted that the Balika Vadhu actor is often targeted by the entire house.

