Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth reacts to Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla; Hopes it is not true

As Bigg Boss 13 promo featured Shehnaaz Gill slapping Sidharth Shukla, former contestant Sambhavna Seth reacted to his shocking twist in the reality show.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which has been synonymous to endless fights and drama, has also won hearts owing to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable chemistry. The love-hate relationship between the duo has been one of the USP of the show and the audience has been in awe of SidNaaz’s bond. However, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13 came as a big jolt for all the SidNaaz lovers after Shehnaaz was seen slapping Sidharth on the show.

As per the promo, Shehnaaz, who was irked by Sidharth’s constant teasing and poking, ended up hitting the latter. While this incident is likely to change SidNaaz’s bond forever, fans are still hoping that things don’t change between the two and it is just a part of their nok-jhonk. Joining the league, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth expressed her shock over the recent promo and stated that Shehnaaz went a little over the board this time. She also emphasised that it is high time that the Punjabi singer confesses her feelings towards Sidharth. “Though i love Sana but today was a little too much. She needs to understand things aur agar pyaar hai toh bhi bol do. Atleast pata toh chale saamne waale ko,” Sambhavna added.

Just hoping its not true what i just saw in promo..Sana slapped shukla..Wtf..Is she in love with him?? #ChampionSidShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 5, 2020

Though i love Sana but today was a little too much..She need to understand things aur agar pyaar hai toh bhi bol do..Atleast pata toh chale saamne waale ko#ChampionSidShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 5, 2020

For the uninitiated, and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen pumping Shehnaaz against Sidharth lately. In fact, they have been making plans to break SidNaaz’s bond. We wonder if this incident will mark the end of SidNaaz’s relationship on Bigg Boss 13. Besides, given Sidharth’s short temper it will be interesting to see how he will react to Shehnaaz’s slap.

