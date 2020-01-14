Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill's over possessiveness towards Sidharth Shukla

Sambhavna Seth slammed people to intervene in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's personal matter. Here's what she said.

Shehnaaz Gill has become the most discussed Bigg Boss 12 contestant off late, courtesy, her growing madness for Sidharth Shukla. She was seen going berserk in the recent episodes, as she finally opened up about having feelings and fallen in love with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Yes, the Punjab Ki has turned into a mad lover now and has been grabbing eyeballs with her possessive and obsessive behaviour. Shehnaaz's big confession to Sidharth, not only left him shocked, but also fans couldn't digest the fact. While many feel she has genuine feelings for the 40-year-old actor, other's feel it is her new drama and she is only doing it for the cameras. Now, ex contestant Sambhavna Seth has reacted to Shehnaaz's behviour towards Sidharth.

Sambhavna took to her Twitter handle to share her views on the SidNaaz's on-going love drama. Defending Shehnaaz she said, 'Whether she is actually in love with Sidharth or she's playing a game, let Sidharth decided it alone.' She added that people already know what is going on. However, the housemates calling her possessive is their mindset, all others (her fans and viewers), must be careful of their words for her. She further stated that even if their love angle is for the show, then also Shehnaaz's game is not going to be spoiled. Also, lauding their bond, she said that Sidharth knows Shehnaaz very well and is handling the situations well.

Sana loves Sid or she is playing a game,let Shukla decide na.And btw he already knows wts happenin But is it ok 2 tel d housemates dat she s possessive so be careful..Even if its 4 the game aint u spoiling her game..Mind u Shukla knowz & handlin everything very well @BiggBoss — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 13, 2020

Sambhavna's statement has sure left Shehnaaz's fans happy as they thanked the ex BB contestant for extending her support to Shehnaaz, who has received a lot of flak for her possessiveness for Sidharth. Do you agree with Smabhavna's opinions? Let us know in the comment section below.

