Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth REACTS to Vishal Aditya Singh getting punished for cheating during captaincy task

As Vishal Aditya Singh gets punished for cheating during his sanchalan on Bigg Boss 13, Sambhavna Seth expresses her opinion about the same.

Amid the ongoing chaos on Bigg Boss 13, the viewers are set to witness some more rough action in the upcoming episode as the housemates gear up for the captaincy task. As per the promo, Vishal Aditya Singh was made the sanchalak of the task. However, the television actor was seen cheating and misusing his rights for the benefits of his friends during the task following which he got an earful from Bigg Boss. This isn’t all. Vishal was also punished and was eliminated from participating in any immunity task on the show.

Clearly, this decision of Bigg Boss will make Vishal’s survival quite difficult in the house. However, former Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth seems to be a little disappointed with this development. In her tweet on social media, the diva wrote about Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra being unfair as a sanchalak and pointed out that Vishal being punished for the same might be a wrong decision. “My only say abt yesterday episode is if Vishal is confused and cheated and lied in the task and he is punished then what abt the earlier task where Asim, Paras have done the same things.. Not right na,” she added.

My only say abt yesterday episode is if Vishal is confused and cheated and lied in the task and he is punished then what abt the earlier task where Asim,paras have done the same things..Not right na @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #OnlySidMatters — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla looked quite happy with Bigg Boss’ decision and even lauded it with a loud applaud. Interestingly, the drama on BB13 will not end here as the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be seen getting into a nasty fight with his once BFF Shehnaaz Gill during the task. In fact, Shehnaaz will also end up pushing Sidharth saying she hates him. Looks like this will be the final nail in the coffin for SidNaaz.

