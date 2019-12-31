Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth slams Asim Riaz for intervening in Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight

As Asim Riaz continuously locking horns with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth slammed him for stepping into Sidharth and Rashami Desai’s fight.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed endless fights between and Sidharth Shukla. From ‘aukaat’ to ‘aisi ladki’ and many more, the topics behind their ugly arguments have been plenty. However, during the recent episode, this nasty argument got worse after Sidharth lost his cool over Rashami for digging out the past on the show. Not only he instigated another war of words with the actress, but also made a shocking revelation saying that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress followed him to Goa.

Soon, Sidharth’s arch rival Asim Riaz was seen intervening in this ugly fight. While he asked Sidharth to watch his words, he was later seen talking against him with Rashami and her beau . Certainly, this hasn’t gone down well with Sidharth fans. In fact, former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth also lashed out for getting into the fight unnecessarily. Expressing her disappointment on micro-blogging site Twitter, the diva also took a jibe at Rashami for digging the graves on the show.

“Why is Rashmi scared?? Aisa kya hua. Im trying to understand. But as far as I Shukla never started abt this past thing. It was Rashmi who spoke first to Aarti. And un dono ke beech ye Asim kyu gulaati maar raha tha. Ye nahi sudhrega,” Sambhavna tweeted.

Why is Rashmi scared??Aisa kya hua..Im trying to understand..But as far as i know Shukla never started abt this past thing..It was Rashmi who spoke first to Aarti..And un dono ke beech ye Asim kyu gulaati maar raha tha..Ye nahi sudhrega @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShukla — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 30, 2019

On the other hand, Rashami has been in a state of panic at the moment as Arhaan is in the danger zone. In fact, as per the media reports, he will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13. If the reports turned out to be true, Rashami’s game will surely be affected majorly post Arhaan’s exit. It will be interesting to see how long she will be able to survive in the house.

