Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth SLAMS Asim Riaz for pushing Sidharth Shukla; Says, 'He needs help'

Sambhavna Seth recently took a dig at Asim Riaz for showing his physical aggression and pushing Sidharth Shukla during a task. Here's what she said.
Mumbai
When two rivals come face-to-face, they're sure going to make a loud roar, grabbing everyone's attention. Well, this is what happened recently when friends-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz entered into an ugly tiff in last night's episode during the BB Elite Club task. It all started with Sidharth alleging that Asim is cheating with Vishal Aditya Singh and not following the rules. The fight turned so nasty that Aism went on to push Sidharth in aggression and also threatened him. While some are supporting Sidharth over Asim, others have a different opinion. 

Now, Sambhavna who has been supporting Sidharth openly, recently took a dig at Asim Riaz for instigating Shukla and trying to pick up a fight with him during the BB Elite club task. First, replying to Vindu Dara Singh's opinions which stated that Asim does not even obey Salman Khan's advises, Sambhavna said that the Kashmiri model thinks that he has already one the Bigg Boss 13 title. Later quoting a famous dialogue from Salman's movie Dabanng, 'Thappad se daar nahi lagta pyaar se darr lagta hai', the Bhojpuri diva compared Asim to the thappad (slap). If you didn't understand the sarcastic dig,  Sambhavna meant that people are not afraid of Asim, specifically mentioning Shukla. 

In following tweet, Sambhavna went a step ahead and stated that Asim is sick. Yes, she said that Asim seriously needs some help. Taking a jibe at Asim's aggression, Sambhavna said that he should've been admitted to a mental asylum, but unfortunately now has been locked in the BB 13 house. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim should've controlled his aggression? Is he really trying to poke Sidharth intentionally? Or is Sidharth playing the victim card here? Let us know in the comment section below. 

