Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth SLAMS Asim Riaz for taking advantage of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight

Sambhavna Seth recently called out Asim Riaz's game inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Calling her the worst player, she said that he is taking advantage of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight.

Sidharth Shukla and 's ugly fight has left not only social media divided, but also people who know the duo are of different opinions. While the fight took place last week, its impact is still fresh in the minds of people. Adding to the spice was Rashami Desai's personal comments on Sidharth Shukla and big revelations about their past connection. While some feel Sidharth Shukla needs to be taught a lesson, others feel Rashami is taking things overboard by digging into the past.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth is also of the latter opinion. Sambhavna is an ardent follower of the controversial show and has been voicing our her opinion regarding the same very staunchly on social media. Recently, she got into a conversation with IWM Buzz, where she further explained why she is supporting Sidharth over Rashami. She said that she really likes Rashami and wishes to support her, but her actions are not letting her do so. Sambhavna feels that being a well-known celebrity, she has a certain responsibility, to which she is failing.

Expressing her views on Sid and Rashami's enmity, she said that it is certain that they had an ugly past, as so much hatred can only come where there was once love. Slamming both the actors, Sambhavna said that they both keep harping about the same issue, but don't come out clean for once and all.

Talking about Rashami and Sidharth's ugly and infamous fight, Sambhavna said that Rashami wasn't even involved directly. Actually, the matter was brewing between Asim Riaz and Shukla, and Rashami unnecessarily jumped in. However, she clarified that she is not Shukla's fan and is not supporting his aggression, but the housemates should have considered his health issue before poking him. She asked, 'When Shukla fights back even when normal, if you poke him when down, will he not bite back?”

Targeting Asim for provoking Rashami, she said that Asim is the worst player of the season. He is just inhumane and insensitive. He is taking advantage of Rashami and Sidharth's old rivalry, for his own good. "Even in our time, we played the game, but it was never so overt. Here it appears that they time their loo visits to the overall game as well," she elaborated.

What are your thoughts on Asim Riaz's game? Do you think he is taking advantage of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's fracas? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

