Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth supports Shehnaaz Gill after Salman Khan bashes her during Weekend Ka Vaar

While many Twitter users are against Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour in last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode, ex contestant Sambhavna Seth has come out in her support. Here's what she said.
Every Weekend Bigg Boss fans wait for host Salman Khan to take the dias and teach the housemates a lesson for their actions in the week gone by. While Salman has been trying to control things with calmness in the Bigg Boss 13 house, he often loses his cool. And this is what exactly happened in the latest WKV. However, in an unusual situation, Shehnaaz Gill was at the receiving end of Salman's fury. Yes, for the very first time in this tedha season, Salman was seen bashing the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif

He not only lashed out at her for slapping and hitting Sidharth Shukla, but also over-reacting to situations and trying to hurt herself. He refused to take her drama and warned her of not behaving like this in front of him again. Well, ever since Shehnaaz has slapped Sidharth, many have turned against her and called her out for been over possessive and loosing her plot. But, there are some who are still supporting her and clarifying that she is doing all this because she is in love. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Update, January 12, 2020: Salman advises Sidharth to be careful of Shehnaaz

Now, former BB contestant Sambhavna Seth has extended her support toward Shehnaaz. In a series of tweets she not only spoke about Shehnaaz's comparisons with Mahira Sharma, but also her contribution to the show overall. Reacting to everyone's comments on Shehnaaz being 'jealous' of Mahira, Sambhavna stated, "Whether Sana is right or wrong? If she is jealous of Mahira or not? Is she just doing it for the cameras? To all these questions, there is only one answer, 'None of these things really matter. But what must be seen is what she has given to the show. Nobody else has done so much for the show this season, but her."

She even went on to say that she is watching Bigg Boss 13 only for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a following tweet an angry Sambhavna questioned viewers loyalty and thinking for calling her names after her big emotional breakthrough. She said, "So until yesterday Sana was the most entertaining and now she is over confident and a Psycho. I've always said that BB is not a scripted show, but it's a well edited show. So, whatever the makers want to show, they will show."

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you support Shehnaaz Gill or do you feel she is losing her game because of Sidharth Shukla? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

