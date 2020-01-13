Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth supports Shehnaaz Gill after Salman Khan bashes her during Weekend Ka Vaar

While many Twitter users are against Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour in last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode, ex contestant Sambhavna Seth has come out in her support. Here's what she said.

Every Weekend Bigg Boss fans wait for host to take the dias and teach the housemates a lesson for their actions in the week gone by. While Salman has been trying to control things with calmness in the Bigg Boss 13 house, he often loses his cool. And this is what exactly happened in the latest WKV. However, in an unusual situation, Shehnaaz Gill was at the receiving end of Salman's fury. Yes, for the very first time in this tedha season, Salman was seen bashing the Punjab Ki .

He not only lashed out at her for slapping and hitting Sidharth Shukla, but also over-reacting to situations and trying to hurt herself. He refused to take her drama and warned her of not behaving like this in front of him again. Well, ever since Shehnaaz has slapped Sidharth, many have turned against her and called her out for been over possessive and loosing her plot. But, there are some who are still supporting her and clarifying that she is doing all this because she is in love.

Now, former BB contestant Sambhavna Seth has extended her support toward Shehnaaz. In a series of tweets she not only spoke about Shehnaaz's comparisons with Mahira Sharma, but also her contribution to the show overall. Reacting to everyone's comments on Shehnaaz being 'jealous' of Mahira, Sambhavna stated, "Whether Sana is right or wrong? If she is jealous of Mahira or not? Is she just doing it for the cameras? To all these questions, there is only one answer, 'None of these things really matter. But what must be seen is what she has given to the show. Nobody else has done so much for the show this season, but her."

Sana sahi ya galat..Is Sana jealous of mahira?Kya Sana drama kar rahi hai?

i just want to say one thing!!

Iss baat se kya phark padta hai..What Sana has given to the show nobdy has given boss..Im sure people will support her @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShehnazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020

She even went on to say that she is watching Bigg Boss 13 only for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a following tweet an angry Sambhavna questioned viewers loyalty and thinking for calling her names after her big emotional breakthrough. She said, "So until yesterday Sana was the most entertaining and now she is over confident and a Psycho. I've always said that BB is not a scripted show, but it's a well edited show. So, whatever the makers want to show, they will show."

My biggest reason to watch this season of @BiggBoss was #SidharthShukIa and #ShehnazGill..Kahani khatam!!!! — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020

So kal tak Sana was the most entertaining and now she is over confident and next promo in which now Sana is a Phycho..I ve always said @BiggBoss is not a scripted show..Its an edited show..Whatever they want to show,they will #ShehnaazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you support Shehnaaz Gill or do you feel she is losing her game because of Sidharth Shukla? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

