Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth takes a jibe at Vishal Aditya Singh after Madhurima Tuli hits him with a pan

Former contestant Sambhavna Seth can't control her laughter, after ex flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli again got into a nasty fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's why.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh don't seem to learn from their past mistakes. The ex lovers, who were created a ruckus of their relationship due to their constant fights, are now continuing to do so in the Bigg Boss 13 also. Despite multiple warnings from Bigg Boss himself and host , the duo is still engaging in ugly fights on the show. While everyone thought that after Salman's earful, the couple will put an end to their differences and live the rest of their journeys in the house peacefully, it did not happen.

Looks like abusing each other and calling names wasn't enough that Madhu and Vishal now have started entering into physical fights with each other. In the past week, we saw Madhurima hitting Vishal with her chappals, and now she has stooped a level lower. While the action of hitting and hurting remains the same, only the tool to do so has changed. Yes, after chappal, Madhu has hit Vishal with frying pan. All this happened, when they got into a heated argument once again. Out of anger Vishal splashed water at her and following that, Madhurima, in turn, hit him with a frying pan, making matters worse. Bigg Boss warned them to stop as it's against the protocol, but the two remain unstoppable.

Many viewers including Salman Khan is confused of the kind of relationship the two share. Once they're inseparable, and other times they cannot stand each other, leaving everyone confused about the bond they share. Now, following this ugly fight, former contestant Sambhavna Seth has expressed her opinion on Twiiter, and it will surprise you further. The actress took at dig at Vishal Aditya Singh and wrote, 'While Vishal was trying to get mushy with Madhurima, looks like he's going to have a hard day with her. Guys, please forgive me, I can't control myself today'.

Ye dono bahar ho gaye kya and where was Shukla when all this was happening..Want to see his reaction @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShukIa #madhurimatulli #VishalAditya — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 14, 2020

I still cant believe maar maar ke #madhurimatulli nei uski G tod di @BiggBoss @ColorsTV i literally fell of my sofa — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 14, 2020

Vishal store room mei paras ko bol raha tha ki Madhurima ke liye shayad kuch lene ko..Yeh wohi pan toh nahi tha?? O man i cant stop laughing @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 14, 2020

Aaj task ke baad Vishal khushi mei lett lett ke nach raha tha..Kya pata tha usse ki jis G pe woh lett lett ke nach raha hai Woh tootne waali ha.Doston mujhe maaf kar do..i cant control myself today #VishalAditya #madhurimatulli @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 14, 2020

In following tweets, Sambhavna also asked what was happening in the house and was waiting to see Sidharth Shukla's reaction on Vishal and Madhu's tom and jerry fight. It would be now interesting to see what step does Bigg Boss take this time? What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Vishal and Madhu are doing all this just for the cameras? Let us know in the comment section below.

