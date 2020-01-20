Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth & Vindu Dara Singh LASH OUT at Asim Riaz for pushing Sidharth Shukla

Sambhavna Seth and Vindu Dara Singh have again bashed Asim Riaz for provoking Sidharth Shukla and intentionally picking a fight with him. Here's what they said.

It is said, 'Two best friends often turn into the fiercest rivals due to a misunderstanding. And this is what is exactly happening in the Bigg Boss 13 house. We're talking about none other than friends-turned-enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. If you thought that their rivalry has ended and they've become friends again, you're wrong. In the upcoming episode, we will see the two again getting into a nasty fight with each other. But unlike the past, this time Asim Riaz will lose cool and get aggressive.

Yes, the tables will turn as Sidharth will be seen handling the situation more or less calmly, Asim will not only threaten Sidharth or pricking his eyes but will also push the Dil Se Dil Tak actor aggressively. Asim's physical violence will take place during task where Sidharth will accuse him of cheating with Vishal Aditya Singh. First they enter into a war of words, which later turns ugly and the Kashmiri boy is seen pushing the Balika Vadhu actor with intense force. Asim's behaviour has left Twitterati agitated as they blame him for intentionally provoking Sidharth Shukla and starting a fight with him.

Now, Sidharth Shukla's arden supporters and fans, ex Bigg Boss contestants Sambhavna Seth and Vindu Dara Singh have also shared their opinion about the incident. While Sambhavna said, 'He (Asim) has again started barking. He will never learn from his mistakes,' Vindu vented out his anger in a series of tweets. Calling Asim a ghatiya aadmi (worthless man), he said that a ghatiya person will forever stay like that. He will never learn and try to improve himself. Later taking a dig at Asim's action Vindu mentioned, 'Imagine Asim behaving this way in front of Dolly Brinda. He would have got the taste of his own medicine then.' Sidharth's fans have also started a new trend, #Evictedasim to support him and demand Asim's eviction for the same.

Ye lo phir bhonka Asim..Yeh nahi Sudharega #ChartbusterSid @BiggBoss — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 19, 2020

Dekha ? Ek ghatia Aadmi ghatia hi rahega! #BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 19, 2020

Chuslets , Chuslets hi rahengeh! Ghar keh andhar bhi ya ghar keh bahar bhi Andar walla nahin sudrega! #BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 19, 2020

Imagine if chuslet was in season 4 or Dolly was in BB13 And chuslet saying “kitchen kissi ke baap ka nahin hai”! #ChartbusterSid #HBDolly — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think after Madhurima Tuli's eviction will also throw Asim Riaz out of the Bigg Boss 13 house for getting physical with fellow contestant? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

