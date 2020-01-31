Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni on Sidharth Shukla: His anger issues may hamper him from getting work in the future

Ex BB contestant Samir Soni recently shared his views about Bigg Boss 13 and what he thinks about the contestants. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 is venturing into its final phase and we're only about 15 days from the Grand Finale of 's show. Since the very beginning, this 'tedha' season has been touted to be one of the most controversial one's in the history. From verbal fights to abuses to even getting physical, BB 13 house has given us all the shades. Many people including ex contestants of the show, have expressed their opinions about the on-going season. Whether it is Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Kamya Punjabi, VJ Andy, Manveer Gurjar or Deepak Thakur, all of them have at least once called out the aggression in the BB 13 house. And now to join the league is former housemate and TV actor Samir Soni.

In a recent conversation with a leading portal, Samir said that he finds the format of this season to be extremely bizarre, disturbing and violent. However, since it is getting good TRP ratings, it might be giving what the audiences want. Such voyeuristic content panders to the baser instincts. He added that until the previous seasons, the show was about who would be able to control their temper and win with dignity. However, now it seems like the whole concept is who would boil down and provide the most entertainment. If the contestants don't indulge in fights they would go unnoticed, and the show is blatantly dragging their personal lives in muck.

Sharing his concern about the violence, Samir said that he worries after so much drama, if the makers will be able to dignified players next season. Now the show has become all about who can stoop the lowest. He added that the sad thing is BB first allows them to do things and then reprimands them, which is merely a signal to go wild.

Talking about the contestants on the show he said that all the contestants have a history with each other, whether it is and Sidharth Shukla, or Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill. Thus, they have stood against each other, which makes it a recipe for disaster. He added that Sidharth Shukla is such a fine actor, who has worked under a big banner like Yash Raj Films, YRF. However, he has major anger issues, which have been evident from the show. And these temper issues may hamper his career and he may not get work easily in the future.

Samir is Arti Singh's rakhi brother and he feels that she will turn out to be the dark horse of the house and may end up winning the BB 13 trophy. However, he also thinks that Asim Riaz has been a firm favourite of everyone. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with Samir's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

