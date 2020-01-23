Bigg Boss 13: Sana Khaan lashes out at Rashami for her comment on Shehnaaz; Says ‘She’s a strong contestant’

After Rashami Desai claimed that Sidharth Shukla is Shehnaaz Gill’s game on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Sana Khaan slammed her saying that the Punjabi singer is among the strongest contestants in the show.

There are no permanent friends and enemies in this industry and if there is one thing that describes this quote best, it has to be Bigg Boss 13. The popular reality show has been all about the continuous changing dynamics in the house. The arch-rivals are turning to BFFs and vice versa. Besides, Bigg Boss 13 is also proof that one cannot trust everyone in the house. This was once again proved after was spotted discussing Shehnaaz Gill’s game with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh and spoke about the Punjabi singer trying to mend ties with Sidharth Shukla.

To this, Rashami stated that Sidharth is Shehnaaz’s game and the latter needs him to be in the game. Her statement hasn’t gone down well with former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khaan who lashed out at the Uttaran actress and stated that Shehnaaz is among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She also emphasised that is because of Shehnaaz that Sidharth looks cute and vulnerable on the show and that the lady is giving maximum content to the show.

Take a look at Sana Khaan’s tweet supporting Shehnaaz Gill:

I disagree with Rashmi on this 1 point tht “shehnaz sid ke bina kuch nahin”Coz the matter of fact is tht it’s her who makes sid luk so vulnerable n cute so many times on the show Infact she is 1 of the strongest contestant who gives maximum content and in a Gud way#shehnazgill — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 22, 2020

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly known as SidNaaz, have parted ways on the show. It was apparently because of Shehnaaz’s flipping nature and her behaviour that made Sidharth take the big decision. While Shehnaaz has been putting in efforts to reconcile with him, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is in no mood to let bygones be bygones and cut off ties

Credits :Twitter

Read More