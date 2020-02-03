Bigg Boss 13: Sana Khaan reacts to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s recent tiff; Says ‘I feel sorry for her’

After Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s complicated relationship once again became the topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 13, Sana Khaan came out in the Uttaran actress’ support and asked her to stay strong.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been high on melodrama since the beginning, got onto the next level after ’s love life once again became the hot topic of discussion. It happened after Himanshi Khurana was revealed how has been upset with Rashami and her budding friendship with Sidharth Shukla. The conversation did leave Rashami infuriated and she was upset with Arhaan involving Himanshi in their personal matters. She also ended up asking Himanshi to stay out of her personal matter.

The entire episode bought Rashami in the spotlight and her fans were showering support on her in no time. And now, former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khaan came out in her support and stated that she feels sorry for her. Calling the Dil Se Dil Tak actress humble and kind, Sana stated that with this ongoing controversy surrounding her love life, it is indeed tough for Rashmi on the show. However, she urged the BB13 contestant to stay strong in the game. “I feel sorry for Rashmi I know her n she is very sweet, humble and kind but what’s been happening with her personal life in the show is very tough n I feel her stay strong Rashmi,” Sana tweeted.

I feel sorry for Rashmi I knw her n she is very sweet, humble and kind but what’s been happening with her personal life in the show is very tough n I feel her stay strong Rashmi #biggboss13 #RashmiDesai — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Rashami had revealed that she wasn’t aware of Arhaan’s wedding let alone his kid. The actress also dropped hints about calling it quits with Arhaan and stated that she is taking her time to deal with the matter. We wonder, how Arhaan will be defending himself on this.

Credits :Twitter

