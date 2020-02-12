Bigg Boss 13: Sana Khaan supports Rashami Desai over her complicated relation with Arhaan; Says ‘I feel you’

After Rashami Desai faced some hard hitting questions over her love affair with Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, Sana Khaan came out in her support and stated that she can feel her condition very well.

Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khaan has shocked her fans lately after she announced her break up with choreographer Melvin Louis. Explaining the reason behind her split the actress had accused Melvin of cheating on her. And while Sana has been making headlines for her shocking revelations, she has now extended support to Bigg Boss 13 who took has been in the news for her complicated love affair with .

To note, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ love life has been the topic of discussion once again in the recent episode and she faced some hard hitting questions by Rajat Sharma who was the guest of the evening. Coming out in support of Rashami, Sana shared her thoughts and admitted that being cheated in a relationship is the worst thing to experience. “I feel you Rashami. I know it’s tough to detach from a person you loved from the bottom of your heart but some people don’t deserve love and respect. You will have the best in your life. Once a cheater is always a cheater don’t forget,” she added.

Furthermore, Sana also slammed Paras Chhabra about speaking of his relationship with Akanksha Puri. Calling him a liar, the former BB contestant accused of cheating on Akanksha and stated that he is humiliating the latter with her lies now. Sana wrote, “He has publicly humiliated a girl on national tv coz he is a cheater again. And now he is humiliating her more with all the lies. Just coz now you have a feeling for someone else and a player with girls, you talking more about Akanksha. Sahi kaha soch hi gandi hai. Talks shit about girls. Kisses and hugs a girl on TV while you have a wonderful girl out. Shame on such lowlife girls who gets in a relationship with a committed guy #shameonsuchgirls.”

Meanwhile, Sana has been singing praises for Asim Raiz and lauded him for his strong game in the house. In fact, she also emphasised that Asim is frequently insulted and targeted by Sidharth Shukla and Paras. Do you agree with Sana? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More