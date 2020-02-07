Bigg Boss 13: Sargun Mehta supports Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz; Slams trolls for judging Gill

Bigg Boss 13: Sargun Mehta came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as she slammed trolls for judging her. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of all times as due to soaring TRPs, the show got an extension by few months. Now as we speak, six contestants- Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Mahira Sharma, Paras and Arti Singh are locked inside the house, and within a few days, the show will witness its finale. Now, both, TV celebs and B-town stars watch the reality show and in the latest, TV star Sargun Mehta took to social media to support Punjab Ki aka Shehnaaz Gill since both of them are popular actresses in the Punjabi industry.

We all know that non supporters of Shehnaaz Gill often slam the actress for being a flipper and therefore, Sargun came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill on social media as she wrote, “Love you Punjab di kudi @shehnaazshine punjabian da naam roshan kar dita #StopJudging Sana…” Well, we are sure that Shehnaaz Gill will be happy to see a fan and supporter in the form of Sargun Mehta. Besides Shehnaaz Gill, other TV celebs who are openly supporting Shehnaaz are Surbhi Jyoti, Mahi Vij, Manu Punjabi, Sana Khan, and others.

On the work front, Sargun made her debut with Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh and she has been starred in Punjabi music albums too. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, this week, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are nominated for evictions and it will be interesting to see as to who will get eliminated after coming so close to the finale. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

