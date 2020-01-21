Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga advises Shehnaaz Gill to give space to Sidharth Shukla; Warns her of consequences

After Shehnaaz Gill was seen making efforts to resolve difference with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, her BFF Shefali Bagga advised her to give the Balika Vadhu actor some space.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz, have been one of the most talked about couples on Bigg Boss 13. As much as we love their khatti-meethi chemistry, we never get enough of their mushy romance on the popular reality show. However, in the recent episode, the duo was seen at loggerheads after Sidharth decided to part ways with Shehnaaz over her flipping nature. In fact, the actor also stated that he doesn’t want to talk to her and was even seen avoiding the Punjabi singer. On the other hand, Shehnaaz was seen clinging to Sidharth and was seen making efforts to mend the ties with him again.

It was evident that the Balika Vadhu actress was in no mood to let bygones be bygones and was getting irked by Shehnaaz gestures. While Shehnaaz is still finding ways to regain Sidharth’s trust, her BFF former contestant Shefali Bagga has come up with a special piece of advice for her. Shefali wants Shehnaaz to give some space to Sidharth and even warned that things might turn ugly between them in the coming days. “#SidharthShukIa is getting irritated. I think #ShehnaazGil should give some space otherwise it can take an ugly turn #biggboss13 #BB13,” she tweeted.

#SidharthShukIa is getting irritated. I think #ShehnaazGil should give some space otherwise it can take a ugly turn #biggboss13 #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 20, 2020

On the other hand, the housemates are also witnessing this sudden change in Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bonding and believe that the 39-year-old actor is quite upset over the same. It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz’s flipping nature will mark an end to SidNaaz now.

Credits :Twitter

Read More