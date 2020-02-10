Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga advises Shehnaaz Gill to maintain distance from Sidharth Shukla in the last week

After Shehnaaz Gill locked horns with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, BFF Shefali Bagga wants her to maintain distance from the Balika Vadhu star now.

It is just a few days left for the Bigg Boss 13 finale and the popular reality show is coming up with some mind-boggling twists in its last week. However, amid the ongoing race to the finale, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry (popularly known as SidNaaz) have been grabbing the eyeballs. While the fans have loved their mushy romance on the show, much to everyone’s surprise, the last week of BB13 came with a twist in SidNaaz’s chemistry as the duo has been at the loggerheads lately.

Apparently, the two got into an argument after Sidharth saved Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz during the immunity task. While the latter is miffed over the same, Sidharth has been maintaining a distance from her now. Meanwhile, it is expected that Shehnaaz will soon be seen making efforts to mend her ties with Sidharth and will be pampering the Dil Se Dil Tak star to resolve the differences. However, Shehnaaz’s BFF from the show Shefali Bagga wants her to maintain a distance from Sidharth now. Expressing her views over SidNaaz’s fight on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shefali advised Shehnaaz not to go after Sidharth this time. Instead, she asked Punjab’s to maintain her self respect and keep a distance from the Balika Vadhu star.

To recall, Shehnaaz has often been asked to maintain her self respect on the show and don’t stoop down low to get the attention. In fact, from to host and even Sidharth has advised her about the same. This isn’t all. Gauahar Khan has also stated that she doesn’t feel sad for Shehnaaz anymore as the latter refuses to maintain her respect on the show. Do you agree with this? Share your views in the comment section below.

