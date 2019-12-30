Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga calls Sidharth Shukla 'BB ka gunda'; Asim Riaz advises him to tame his tongue

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz targeted Sidharth Shukla for being the crime master of Bigg Boss 13. While Shefali tagged Shukla as BB ka gunda, Asim advised him to tame his tongue. Here's what happened.

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode was complete package, filled it all the right emotions. We saw love, sadness, anger and also jealousy. While everyone thought that the rivalry between friends-turned-foe will settle after Rohit Shetty's efforts of reconciling them. But, seems like the two young men are not ready to bow down to each other. They were again seen getting into a heated war of words with each other in yesterday's episode. The two came at loggerheads, after introduced a rather interesting task for the housemates, where all of them had to become editor's of a newspaper and give suitable to a news story. Well, not only this, they had also decide which news and which housemate deserves to be portrayed in which beat, namely Crime or Politics.

The housemates were divided into two teams to do the task. While Paras Chhabra and get featured in the Politics beat, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get picked for the Crime beat. Writing down a headline Shukla, Shefali Bagga called him 'BB ka gunda'. Upon hearing this, Sidharth smirks and tells that he knows who has given this headline (referring to enemy Rashami). Asim also takes advantage of the moment and tries to explain Sidharth as to why is he gets a place in the Crime section. He advises Shukla to tame his tonhggue and not to abuse anyone or their family in the house, as it is a crime, which he commits very often. But, Sidharth does not pay any heed to him and tells him to keep his advice to himself as he is doing what he likes and thinks is right. Here, both the angry young men of Bigg Boss, again get into a heated argument with each other.

What do you think of Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz's opinions on Sidharth Shukla? Do you think Asim and Sidharth will ever get back together? Let us know in the comment section below.

