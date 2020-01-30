Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga cheers for ‘mastermind’ Vikas Gupta; Calls him a complete entertainment package

After Vikas Gupta re-entered Bigg Boss 13 this week, former contestant Shefali Bagga was seen cheering for the mastermind.

Vikas Gupta has been crowned as the mastermind on Bigg Boss 13 for all the right reasons. The former BB contestant had entered this season last month as a guest contestant and had changed the dynamics in the house. He was entertaining, unpredictable and undoubtedly a strong player. While the audience loved watching him on Bigg Boss 13, Vikas has now returned in the game and this time to support Sidharth Shukla. Needless to say, the viewers are over the moon to see the ‘mastermind’ back in action.

Interestingly, former BB13 contestant Shefali Bagga too has been cheering for Vikas Gupta and is delighted to watch him back in the house. Sharing her excitement on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shefali called him a complete entertainment package. She even emphasised that for him Vikas is the Bigg Boss himself. “Mastermind is back in #bigboss!! By the way, to me, he is the big boss himself. Brainy, funny, caring.. you are a complete package and the best support system. Glad to see you again as a viewer now. Go make changes and play strong,” she added.

Mastermind is back in #bigboss !! By the way , to me , he is the big boss himself. Brainy, funny, caring .. you are a complete package and the best support system. Glad to see you again as a viewer now. Go make changes and play strong #vikasgupta #lostboyjourney #shefalibagga pic.twitter.com/53cYPwZfe3 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 30, 2020

Earlier, Shefali had also pinned hope on Vikas for resolving differences between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. Meanwhile, Vikas is expected to some more fireworks in the game with his tricky strategies. In fact, as per the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen quite miffed with Vikas and even called him a cheater after he played a trick during the upcoming captaincy task. He was even slammed by Kashmera Shah in the task. But looks like Vikas has his goal set and has a pre-decided strategy to support Sidharth.



