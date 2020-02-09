Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga compares Salman Khan's show to Splitsvilla; Says 'Annoyed with the linkup stories'

Looks like Bigg Boss 13s former contestant is not very happy with the current happenings in Salman Khan's show. Here's what she has to say about it.

The countdown to the Bigg Boss 13 finale has begun. We are less than a week from the grand finale. The 'tedha' season has been a complete roller-coaster ride. With some friends turning enemies, some new friendships blooming in the house, and love blossoming in some parts, BB 13 has been a complete package of entertainment. However, someone is not quite in approval to the current happenings in the controversial house. Well, we're talking about ex contestant Shefali Bagga, who entered the house twice during the season.

Shefali recently took to her Twitter handle to express her views on the on-goings in the house and made a cryptic compariosion. Comparing BB 13 to another famous reality show, Shefali write, 'Am I watching splitsvilla with my cousins?' Yes, the journo-anchor compared 's show to Splitsvilla (a show based on couples). This wasn't it. In a following tweet she wrote, 'Arti Singh is completely ignored in this episode. Sad! Looks like in the show now we'll only see relationships. Couples will continue their love banter, so Arti will feel left out. Though the show is loved by all and is so close to me and my family but they are now pissed with these linkup stories!'

Am I watching splitsvilla with my cousins? #BB13 #BiggBoss — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

#arti is completely ignored in this episode. Sad ! Yaha shayad ab relationships and relationshits , ruthna manana chalta rahega to wo karegi bhi kya!! This show is loved by all and is so close to me and my family but they are now pissed with these linkup stories! #BB13 #BiggBoss — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

In another tweet, Shefali was seen bashing Sidharth Shukla for saving Paras Chhabra over Arti and called it his foolishness. She wrote, What is the use to pay back favours at this crucial stage? Is Shukla trying to be 'mahan' by helping others. He tells he has an attachment with Shehnaaz Gill, but he went on to save ParasChabbra over Arti and her. Arti is also his bff, but he did not think about her as well.'

Iss padav par aake repay karne ka kya matlab hai ? Sabki help karke mahaan banna hai ? #SiddharthShukIa jab kehta hai ki #ShehnazKaur se usko attachment hai jo kisi aur se nahi hui toh #ParasChabbra ko bachane ka koi matlab nahi. And #arti uski itni purani dost. #BiggBoss #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Bagga's views? Who do you think will be in the Top three of Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

