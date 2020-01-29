Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga is elated as mastermind Vikas Gupta enters BB house again; says 'good to see him'

Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Shefali Bagga expresses her happiness as mastermind Vikas Gupta enters the BB house again. Check out her latest tweet about the same.

If there is one former Bigg Boss contestant who enjoys a massive fan following even now, it is definitely Vikas Gupta. Popularly known as mastermind, Vikas is the runner up of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. However, he made a re – entry into the Bigg Boss house in season 13 as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, his journey soon came to an end thereafter. Now the good news is that he is back in the BB house again!

This time Vikas has come in support of Sidharth Shukla and is also a part of a unique task wherein he has to vote for an interim captain. Needless to say, Vikas’ entry into the house has excited not only the housemates but also the fans. Former contestant Shefali Bagga is also ecstatic as Vikas has entered the BB house again. She has recently posted a tweet wherein she mentions about being happy upon seeing Vikas Gupta back in the house.

Check out Shefali Bagga’s tweet below:

Good to see #VikasGupta back in #BiggBoss house — Shefali Bagga (shefali_bagga) January 28, 2020

As per the preview of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vikas will be making certain revelations which will shock few housemates. For instance, he reveals in front of Shehnaaz Gill about Asim Riaz having a connection outside the house other than Himanshi Khurana. We all know how Asim proposed Himanshi for marriage when she came as his connection inside the house as a part of the task for choosing the interim captain. Now it will be interesting to see what else does Vikas Gupta reveal during his short stay inside the house.

