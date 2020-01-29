Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga hopes Vikas Gupta will reunite Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla again

After Vikas Gupta entered Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Bagga pinned her hope on him for mending ties between Shehnaaz and Sidharth.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s frequent tiff on Bigg Boss 13 has left their fans quite disappointed. After all their mushy romance has been one of the USPs of the show and the audience certainly loves to watch them together. And while Shehnaaz’s continuous flips in the game have created a rift in her bond with Sidharth, the audience is still hopeful that the two will be back together soon. Amid these is Shehnaaz’s BFF Shefali Bagga who also wants SidNaaz to reunite on the show.

To note, Kashmera Shah, who has entered BB13 to support Arti Singh was spotted saying the SidNaaz is over now and it is more of FakeNaaz trending on social media. This didn’t go down well with Shefali who expressed her disappointment about the same. On the other, while the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is elated over the entry of Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz, she is pinning hopes on them to resolve the differences between Sidharth and the Punjabi singer and bring them back together.

Take a look at Shefali Bagga’s tweet about SidNaaz:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz’s brother has warned Sidharth against Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Shehbaaz was quoted saying that Paras and Mahira have purposely been creating rifts between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. He even told Sidharth and Shehnaaz has been loyal to him and that viewers are in awe of their bond on the show. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta was also spotted talking to Shehnaaz about her tiffs with Sidharth. While Vikas and Shehbaaz have begun resolving the differences between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, we wonder if the two will succeed.

Credits :Twitter

Read More