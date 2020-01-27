Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga pens an adorable birthday wish for her ‘sweetheart’ Shehnaaz Gill & hopes she wins

As Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older, her BFF Shefali Bagga post a special message for her and pins hope on her for winning Bigg Boss 13.

If there is one contestant on Bigg Boss 13 who can be crowned as the entertainment queen of the show, it has to be Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer has become the household name with her stint on the popular reality show. Whether you like her tactics to grab the attention or hate her for her immature behaviour, but you can’t ignore her on the popular reality show. Interestingly, the show not only gave her attention but also gave her a best friend. We are talking about Shefali Bagga who has shared an adorable bond with Shehnaaz on the show.

So, as our Punjab’s turned a year older today, her BFF penned a special message for the birthday girl on social media. Shefali shared a video of her re-entry in the house wherein she was seen sharing an adorable moment with Shehnaaz. In the caption, she sent her birthday wishes for the BB13 contestants and called her sweetheart. Shefali also emphasised that while Shehnaaz is already a winner for her, she hopes that the Punjabi singer takes home the winner’s trophy.

Take a look at Shefali’s tweet for Shehnaaz:

Heartiest birthday wishes to #shehnaazgill God bless . She is a sweetheart. Most entertaining, lovable and crazy. I really hope she wins the show. For me she is a winner already. Love #biggboss13 #bb13 pic.twitter.com/NLP4ndYsG5 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has emerged as a commendable game-changer in the house and the housemates are still struggling to understand her game and strategy in the show. The diva, who was seen backing Sidharth Shukla in the game, shocked everyone after she went against him and supported Asim and his team during the captaincy task. While her actions led to differences between her and Sidharth, Shehnaaz seems to be going strong with her game.

Credits :Twitter

Read More