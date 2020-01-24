Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for provoking Asim Riaz during the captaincy task

After Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Shefali Bagga slammed the Balika Vadhu star to provoke the latter for a fight.

The chaos on Bigg Boss 13 is getting intense with each day and heated arguments between inmates have become a regular thing now. Among all the contestants, it is Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who are often seen locking the horns in the house. Interestingly, despite not being a part of the captaincy task, the duo once again crossed swords on the show and soon they got into another heated argument which was joined in by Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala. Much to everyone’s surprise, Shehnaaz was seen supporting Asim this time.

Undoubtedly, Sidharth and Asim’s fight grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers and their fan army had their respective views about this tiff. Former contestant Shefali Bagga also spoke about this fight and slammed Sidharth for provoking Asim for the fight. In a series of tweets, Shefali stated “#SidharthShukla clearly started the fight calling #AsimRiaz nalla and all. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 Now look who is poking and instigating.” She also added that Sidharth and Shefali Jariwala stooped to new lows after they called Asim “Cry baby, fattu, nalla, chuhe and so on”.

Take a look at Shefali Bagga’s tweet:

Now #SidharthShukla clearly started the fight calling #AsimRiaz nalla and all. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 Now look who is poking and instigating. — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 23, 2020

To note, Asim and Sidharth were ousted from the captaincy task owing to their nasty fight during the BB Elite Club task. The duo had lost their cool in front of guest and was immediately called to the confession room. Following the fight, Asim and Sidharth were asked to stay away from each other and maintain the decorum of the house. So to maintain the discipline in the house, the duo was not allowed to participate in the ongoing captaincy task.

