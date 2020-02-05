Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga supports BFF Shehnaaz Gill; Explains why she had to be a ‘flipper’ on the show

After Shehanaaz Gill was addressed as flipper during the press meet of Bigg Boss 13, her BFF from the show Shefali Bagga came out in her support.

The journey of Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards its final destination and every contestant in the BB house has their own experiences from the show. Interestingly, during their stint on the popular reality show, several contestants got some new tags in the house, be it chela, ghulaam and much more. Amid these tags, Shehnaaz Gill’s tag of being a flipper got quite popular and the diva is often called by the tag. Needless to say, Shehnaaz does get upset with the tag and tries explaining her actions which apparently go in vain.

However, now her BFF from the show Shefali Bagga has come out in her defence and explained why it was important for Shehnaaz to flip in the game. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant stated that while Shehnaaz didn’t want to be a flipper or give this message to her fans, she wasn’t left with any option in the house as she wasn’t supported by her team when required. Shefali also emphasised that Punjab’s has a clear mantra of life which is all about getting attention. “She is clear jaha attention waha wo,” she added.

Check out Shefali Bagga's tweet below:

No one will ever want ki audience tak ye “flipper” message jae but when someone will hurt #ShehnaazGiII ya fir agar koi support nahi karega toh flip/ party change karegi. You tell jo apke sath sahi se nahi rahega ap uske sath kyu rehna chahenge?She is clear jaha attention waha wo — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 4, 2020

Interestingly, during the recent press meet, Shehnaaz’s frequently changing stances were also a topic of discussion and the lady was told that she was not clear about her stands in the game. In fact, many also pointed out that she supported Sidharth Shukla in the house as per her convenience. However, Shehnaaz was seen defending herself saying that she tried standing for the right thing in the house and claimed to have taken a stand for Sidharth every now and then. Do you agree with her? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

