Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga talks about her elimination on Salman Khan’s show; Says ‘Came out with dignity’

Shefali Bagga, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, expressed her views on her stint on the popular reality show and is proud of her game.

Shefali Bagga, who had re-entered ’s Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant in December, has been evicted once again from the popular reality show. Interestingly, while the renowned news anchor was announced to be in the bottom two with Madhurima Tuli, she was voted after a majority of the housemates voted in the latter’s favour. While Shefali didn’t expect to get eliminated just after a month of her re-entry, the news anchor is satisfied with her journey on the popular reality show.

Talking about her elimination, Shefali stated that she is proud of his stint in the show as she played the game with dignity and stood alone keeping her head held high. She also mentioned while she didn’t bend for survival in the house, she made sure to raise her voice against the wrong. “Went inside with dignity, came out with dignity. Raised my voice against the wrong. Didn’t fake, didn’t bend for survival. No matter the whole house was strategising against me to get me out, I stood alone & strong. Came out with my head held high. Thanks for supporting,” Shefali tweeted.

Went inside with dignity,came out with dignity. Raised my voice against the wrong.Didn’t fake,didn’t bend for https://t.co/7yb8LTpaCB matter the whole house was strategising against me to get me out,I stood alone &strong.Came out with my head held high.Thanks for supporting pic.twitter.com/KIDvNnEa43 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, post her eviction, Bigg Boss 13 is gearing up for some more mind-boggling twists as Shehnaaz Gill will be seen slapping Sidharth Shukla in the recent episode. On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli has been nominated for two weeks on the show following her ugly fight with Vishal Aditya Singh. Clearly, BB13 is coming up with some more fireworks in the coming days.

Credits :Twitter

