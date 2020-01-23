Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga is upset with Shehnaaz’s bond with Rashami Desai; Wants Gill to beware of her

Former contestant Shefali Bagga reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s growing friendship with Rashami Desai and fills the latter always bring the Punjabi singer down.

Shehnaaz Gill is, undoubtedly, one of the most talked about and entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 13. You can hate her for her melodrama but you can, certainly, not ignore her in the house. Interestingly, the Punjabi singer changed her game recently after she went against Sidharth Shukla and teamed up with , Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. In fact, Shehnaaz is often seen gossiping with Rashami about others. While she appears to be going strong with her bond with the Uttaran actress, her BFF in the house, former contestant Shefali Bagga seems to be upset with this new budding friendship.

In a series of tweets, Shefali expressed her disappointment and warned Shehnaaz to beware of Rashami’s friendship. She stated that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has been pulling down Shehnaaz in the game and has also been back-biting about her. Shefali also urged Shehnaaz to pay heed to his father’s advice and be cautious about making friends in the house. “#RashmiDesai always pulls #Shehnaaz down. First in the fight between #arti and Sana she was talking bad about Sana to Arti , then she said wo #SidharthShukIa ke bina kuch nahi. Then sana se hi baat karti hai and par achi banti hai. Sana should take her father’s advice,” she tweeted.

Furthermore, Shefali also slammed Rashami about commenting about Shehnaaz game. To recall, the Uttaran actress has claimed that Shehnaaz needs Sidharth to be in the game as without the latter she is nothing. To this, Shefali stated that Shehnaaz can survive alone. “It’s her feeling for Sid and she gets affected and expresses. Simple,” she added.

