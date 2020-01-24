Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala advises Paras Chhabra to leave his girlfriend Akanksha Puri; Here's Why

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chhabra were seen having an intense conversation where the Kanta Laga girl suggested the actor to cut ties with her girlfriend if he's living in a toxic relationship. Here's what happened.

If you're an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 13, you must be knowing how Paras Chabbra's personal issues with girlfriend Akanksha Puri became the highlight of the show last week. All this happened during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, when questioned his closeness with Mahira Sharma as he is already in a committed relationship with someone outside the house. From Paras' home to his expenses, several topics popped up, leaving Paras aghast. Though the topic was shellved after Paras outrightly siad that he doesn't wish to continue his relationship with Akanksha anymore, looks like it is still haunting him.

In last night's episode again the same topic popped up when Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Paras were having a conversation in the garden area. While Mahira and Shefali seemed fine, the former noticed that Paras seems to be lost and quiet. Mahira asked Paras about what is bothering him so much. At first he denied, but later he opened up what was going on within him. He said that whatever happened last week, was totally out of context and blown out of proportion. Pointing fingers at Akanksha he said that if she is my girlfriend and taking care of my things now, how did world get to know about it? He further doubted that something has gone wrong outside the house and that is why all these things have been brought out here.

Upon hearing this Mahira said that he should've cleared things before entering this controversial reality show and if not done, then it must have been sorted inside. Shefali goes to on say that Paras has been clear about it since the beginning. To which Paras adds that wanted to end the relationship way back, but he was forced not to. He tried calling it off many times and enter the BB 13 house with a fresh mind, but unfortunately couldn't. He said that his mother mother advised him not to hurt anyone and also assured that she would take care of things, but nothing seems to happen.

Paras further went on to reveal that Akanksha got a tattoo of his name on his birthday and pushed him to also of so to make her feel special. He stated that he is being dragged into this relationship and was not able to breakup as somewhere he is feeling guilty. On hearing Paras' ordeal, Shefali advised him to leave his girlfriend. She said that there is absolutely no point in being in a toxic relationship. It is neither good for him nor her. She tells him to call if out with her as soon as he gets out of the BB 13 house.

Though Akanskha has not yet made a statement regarding the same, but her friend in a chat with TOI also revealed that breakup is on her mind. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

