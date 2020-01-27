Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala all set to enter the house once again? Deets Inside

Shefali Jariwala was evicted from the house this weekend and well, it looks like she is all set to be back in the house but for a different purpose this time around.

Bigg Boss 13 has its own ways of bringing back people to the house, and well, it looks like there's going to be quite an interesting week following ahead with near and dear ones visiting the house soon, and while we have been keeping you updated with who will be coming for whom, there seems to have been an update about the same. As has been doing the rounds, entering the house will be the likes of Kashmera Shah, Himanshi Khurana, Vikas Gupta and brothers of Mahira, Vishal and Shehnaaz Gill.

Also entering the house once again will Devoleena Bhattacharjee to extend her support for best friend . And apart from her, we will see Shefali Jariwala entering the house once again, but this time, it won't be as a wild card entrant but in support of Paras Chhabra as his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has outright denied entering the house anytime soon, and so, within 3 days, she's going to be back for a short while.

This is all going to give out interesting results and with friends and family entering the house in a second, we bet the housemates are in for a surprise as well as a shock on seeing them. Meanwhile, the mall activity is also going to happen sometime in next week and that is another additional thing to look out for in the week ahead with the finale just a couple of days away.

