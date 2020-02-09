Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala explains why Asim Riaz is called ‘chamcha’; Says ‘He always plays under shadow’

Shefali Jariwala, who emerged as Asim Riaz’s arch rival on Bigg Boss 13, has made yet another surprising statement about the ace model and explained while the latter is called a chamcha on the show.

It is just a week left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 and the popular reality show has its shares of ups, downs, success and controversies. The journey on BB13 has been quite intriguing for every contestant and they have their experience and revelations regarding the inmates. Amid these, former contestant Shefali Jariwala, who had entered the house as a wild card contestant, once again got candid about Asim Riaz’s game in the house and explained why he is called the chamcha in the house.

In her recent interaction with Times of India, Shefali asserted that Asim plays under the shadow of a strong contestant as he doesn’t understand the game and the tasks. She also emphasised that while Asim can’t play the game individually, as a result, he is ofen referred to as the ‘chamcha’ in the house. Explaining her point, the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl asserted that initially Asim was playing under Sidharth Shukla’s show and the later used to guide him during the task. However, this changed after Shefali entered the house, following which Asim ditched Sidharth.

“He thought he could play without Sidharth and he took my help as I was strong in task and also understood the game. When he realised that even I am getting strong like Sidharth and overpowering in the game, he even ditched me. He formed an alliance then with and now he is playing under her shadow. That's why people call him 'chamcha' in the house because he can't play the game individually,” Shefali was quoted saying.

To note, this isn’t the first time that Shefali made a surprising statement regarding Asim post her exit from the show. Earlier, the diva had claimed that Asim had tried hitting on her while she had entered the show. While her statement didn’t go down well with Asim’s fans, Shefali was brutally trolled by his fans on social media. However, the actress continues to stand by her statement. In fact, she also asserted that Asim even tried flirting with Mahira Sharma as well. “Asim has his way around with women in this house. There are two other women, who also felt the same and had told me that Asim had flirted with them. I won't take their names as I want to protect their modesty. I won't back out from my statement,” Shefali added.

With Bigg Boss 13 grand finale approaching, we wonder if Shefali’s statement will impact Asim’s fan following. Besides, it will be interesting to see how Asim’s brother Umar Riaz will react to her claims.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More