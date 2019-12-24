Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to get a special message from family on Christmas; Check it out

On the eve of Christmas, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala will be receiving a special message from her family and hubby Parag Tyagi. Check it out here.

The year is coming to an end, and everyone around the world is eagerly waiting to ring in the best festive of the year, Christmas. Yes, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is prepping up to shower their loved one's adorable Christmas presents. After war gongs, it is time for ringing Christmas bells inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, the BB 13 housemates will soon be drenched in the magic of Christmas. Surviving in the Bigg Boss house isn't an easy task. With all the fights and drama, holding on emotions without one's family is sure difficult. Recently,we saw Shefali got emotional as she missed her nephews and her pet pug, who she considers as her "son". Shefali's soft side made viewers go gaga over her and she won many hearts.

And now the latest news pours in that Kanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala might receive special gift and message from her family. Yes, Shefali's family appraocghed the makers to allow them to give her a special gift on the eve of Christmas and lighten up her mood. A source revealed to Times of India said that after watching Shefali's video, her family came together and made a special Christmas video for her. This video also features her dear 'son' and her Shefali's nephew's, who she is missing the most.

The source further added that this will be the best gift for Shefali and will give her the strength she needs to tackle the situations inside the controversial house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

