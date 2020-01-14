Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala loses her cool as Madhurima uses foul language; Former calls her ‘kaamchor’

In the latest, we saw Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jariwala fighting over kitchen duties. READ ON!

In the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, contestants, right from Day 1, have been fighting over household duties, kitchen duties and captaincy and luxury budget tasks. In the presence of the captain, too, gharwale refuse to do their duties- Case in point: Madhurima Tuli refused to work during Shehnaaz Gill’s captaincy, and in the latest, since there is no captain in the house, we saw Madhurma Tuli refusing to wash the utensils. In the latest, we were shown that a big fight erupts between Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jariwala.

It so happens that Shefali requests Madhurima to wash the utensils and Madhurima tells her that she doesn’t want to take any responsibility and wash utensils as there is no captain in the house. On hearing her reply, Shefali is in shock because Shefali says that the presence of a captain shouldn’t matter and one should do their job. Knowing Madhurima, she reacts strongly and tells Shefali to “shut the f**k up” and as expected, Shefali loses her cool and tells her not to use such foul language and also calls her ‘Kamchoor’

As always, after fighting over duties, Madhurima goes to wash the utensils and Vishal Aditya Singh goes to help her. Instead of thanking Vishal, Madhurima ends up fighting with him and addresses him as ‘bewakoof’. In the promo, we can see Madhurima yelling at Vishal saying Shefali is shouting at her and now he has started shouting too. Vishal, who is well aware of Madhurima’s anger, tells her that she should appreciate the fact that he has come to help her.

