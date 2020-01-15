Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s hubby Parag Tyagi warns Asim Riaz; Says ‘use kuch kahega to mai phaad dunga’

As Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi is set to enter Bigg Boss 13, he will be seen lashing out at Asim Riaz over his behaviour towards his wife.

There are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz and Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be the biggest example for this. After all, he emerged as arch rival for two of his best friends from the Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala. In fact, ever since his friendship turned sour with Sidharth and Shefali, Asim has been seen locking the horns with the two time and again. In fact, he was even spotted saying mean things about Shefali during one of their arguments on the popular reality show.

Needless to say, his statements didn’t go down well with Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi. And while the latter will be entering the Bigg Boss house during the family week, he will be seen expressing his disappointment towards Asim. In the recent promo, Parag was seen talking to Asim about his behaviour towards Shefali. Citing example of Asim’s fondness towards former contestant Himanshi Khurana, Parag said, “Ye mere saath 10 saal se hai, 10 saal se ise pyaar karta hu. Ise koi kuch kahega toh main phaad dunga.”

Take a look at Parag Tyagi’s warning to Asim Riaz:

Hypocrisy oh my lord

He hugged the person who called her wife coughar and character assassinated her! he said phaad k rakh dunga to Asim who has never said anything to her he just ignores her and doesnt wanna talk cause he is hurt! Slow claps #AsimRiaz #MorePowerToYouAsim pic.twitter.com/N4Rjn5eUDV — (@itsme_snehaa) January 15, 2020

Furthermore, Parag also asked Shefali to start playing the game on the front foot and stay strong in the house. While Shefali’s fans are in awe of Parag’s statement against Asim, the latter’s fans have been trolling him for the same. In fact, they also lashed out at Parag for his hypocrisy after he hugged Paras Chhabra who had assassinated Shefali’s character on national television. It will be interesting to see how Asim will react to Parag’s warning.

Credits :Twitter

Read More