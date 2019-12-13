Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag apologises to Hindustani Bhau as she destroys his family letter

Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, apologies to Hindustani Bhau as she destroys his family letter during a task

Bigg Boss 13 is on a roll and week after week, the show is dishing out episodes that are high on entertainment, drama and arguments. In the latest, while Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are locked inside the secret room, the contestants are fighting for captaincy and during the post office task, the contestants are to shred the letter from their families in order to become the captain. Now, while Asim gives Arti Singh’s family letter to her, Mahira Sharma also gives Asim’s letter to him but when Asim gets Mahira’s letter, he destroys it and becomes the contender for captainship.

Now in the episode, Shefali Jariwala is seen telling Vishal and Asim that if they get her letter, they can destroy it because Vikas Gupta got a message for her from her husband Parag. Now, when Bigg Boss hears this, he asks Shefali to destroy her own letter because she shouldn’t have told Asim and Vishal about it. Next, we see, when Shefali Jariwala gets hold of Hindustani Bhau’s letter, she shreds it because she says that she was mighty upset when Bigg Boss asked her to shred her own letter and therefore, now she wants to become the captain.

While Bhau was upset with Shefali but the two bury the hatchet as Shefali aplogises to him and later, we see Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, taking to Twitter to apologise to Bhau as he wrote, “I apologize @hindustanibhau for my wife..and thank you for having such a big heart and being so loving for my pari @shefalijariwala .. I owe you Bhau for this.. you are a real gem….”

Credits :Twitter

