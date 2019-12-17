Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag SLAMS Kamya Punjabi for mocking Shefali during mirror task

Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi slams Kamya Punjabi for mocking Shefali during mirror task.

Owing to high TRP’s, Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks, which now means that the show will witness its finale in February 2020. While last week, Hindustani Bhau got evicted from the show, this week, Asim, Sidharth Shukla, , Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh, Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh have gotten nominated for evictions. Now if you remember, on the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani, and ’s brother had entered the house and Kamya Punjabi had lashed out at Shefali Jariwala during the mirror task for creating a rift between Sidharth Shukla and Asim and also, provoking Rashami to file a case against Shehnaaz Gill when she hurt her finger. Now, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, took to social media to lash put at Kamya for demeaning his wife.

Parag took to Instagram to pen a long note for Kamya and while he admitted that he has been a big fan of Kamya but he went on to add that his review of his wife was incorrect. Parag wrote, “Just wanna know when and how she broke Sid and asim friendship? How she manipulated rashmi to go outside the house? oz she just asked rashmi if she can sort the issue with Arhaan inside the house. But rashmi only told shef that it’s not possible to sort it inside the house, only then shef told them to sort it out outside oz for shef relationship is more important than anything else. Shef is being herself and being emotional with friends that’s she really had to re-access and thank u for making her realize that. And want to brush up ur memory that it’s not shef who told rashmi to file a case on shehnaz it was Bhau who told her this... that’s ok shef needed to realize that there is no value of emotions in Bigg boss house it’s a game, so I am so thank ful to u for making her realize…” Well, we are sure that Parag will leave no opportunity to stand by his wife, and lash out at people who are passing wrong judgements on his wife. Also, on Shefali's birthday, Parag cut a cake to celebrate her birthday.

In today’s episode, we will see contestants fighting it out during the captaincy task, and Shehnaaz Gill will breakdown when Paras will root for Mahira Sharma to be the captain of the house. In the promo, we can see Shehnaaz telling Paras that sometimes, he should take a stand for her.

