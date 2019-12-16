Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi celebrates her birthday by cutting a cake; WATCH

Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake.

We all know that Shefali Jariwala entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entrant, and as we speak, Shefali has come out as a strong contestant. Since she is locked inside the house, her husband, Parag Tyagi, celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, and he shared a sneak-peek of the celebrations on social media. Parag shared a video on Twitter, wherein, we can see Parag cutting a cake which had “Pari (with a heart) miss you” and an emotional Parag cut the cake with their pet dog and sang the happy birthday song.

Alongside the video, Parag Tyagi also penned a birthday note as he wrote, “I love you so much my angel. There is no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you. Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud.. U r my Tigress & Tigress go get them (sic)…” In the recent episode, when Kamya Punjabi had entered the house, she slammed at Shefali and called her a ‘manipulator’ and also accused Shefali for breaking Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz' friendship.

Earlier, Parag Tyagi had apologized to Hindustani Bhau on behalf of Shefali after she had shredded his letter during a task. Talking about Parag and Shefali, this is Shefali’s second marriage as she was earlier married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros fame.

