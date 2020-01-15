As Bigg Boss 13 is having the family week, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will be entering the house and will give her a special piece of advice. As Bigg Boss 13 is having the family week, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will be entering the house and will give her a special piece of advice.

After months of fights, arguments and high voltage melodrama, Bigg Boss 13 is set to have one of the most emotional moments of this season as the family members of the housemates will be walking inside the house. Needless to say, the inmates will be overwhelmed after meeting their loved ones inside the BB house. As per a recent promo, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will be entering the BB house to meet the Kaanta Laga girl. The diva will be over the moon after seeing her husband and introduced him to the other contestants.

Later, the much in love couple will also be seen spending some quality time together inside the house. It was evident that Shefali was delighted to have Parag with her and was finding it difficult to take her eyes off him. On the other hand, Parag also pampered her and was seen giving her a foot massage. This isn’t all. Parag also asked Shefali to pull up her socks and get in the form for the game as they are heading towards the grand finale. He stated that while the lady is playing in the back foot at the moment, it is high time she starts playing on the front foot and show her wild side.

Later, Parag was also seen interacting with Asim Riaz and discussing his sour friendship with Shefali. It will be interesting to see if Parag’s advice will restore Shefali and Asim’s long lost friendship and will the Kaanta Laga girl change her game in the coming days on the popular reality show.

