Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala says THIS is the reason for kissing & hugging Asim; REVEALS why she stopped it

In an episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala shared the reason behind her closeness to Asim Riaz. Shefali also mentioned the reason why she stopped getting close to Asim.

One of the most shows with massive amounts of drama in it is Bigg Boss 13. The show is turning out to be a success due to all the fights happening in the house. Recently, in one of the episodes, Shefali Jariwala opened up to Hindustani Bhau about her closeness to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Often Paras Chhabra used to accuse Shefali of deliberately kissing and hugging Asim. However, in one of the episodes, Shefali revealed why she did it.

Shefali was seen talking to Bhau about Asim and her closeness. She mentioned that she used to kiss and hug Asim so that Himanshi and him wouldn’t be seen as a couple on national television. Shefali mentioned that Himanshi was engaged to be married but she got close to Asim Riaz. Jariwala mentioned that to save Himanshi’s image, she used to come in between Asim and her and used to kiss and hug him so that they are not seen as a couple. Later, Shefali is seen telling Bhau that she stopped it as Asim had warned her that her image will get spoiled since she is married to Parag Tyagi.

While Shefali was saying all this, Paras and Sidharth Shukla were hearing their conversation from the secret room. Sidharth told Paras that Shefali is lying and that she was close to Asim from a time before Himanshi came in the house. Later, Shefali even went on to mention that Asim’s behaviour changed towards her when Himanshi was evicted from the house. She mentioned that Asim might be blaming her for Himanshi’s eviction. Later, in the same episode, we got to see Asim and Shefali having a big fight in the house.

Shefali ended her friendship with Asim. However, later, they sorted out their differences and decided to remain cordial during the course of the show. After Himanshi's eviction, she saw the fight between her friends and shared a post about how she wanted them to stay friends. Dynamics between Shefali and Asim have been worsening and Paras Chhabra’s return might cause more strain on their friendship. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

