Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala SLAMMED by Umar for poking his brother Asim Riaz post her return on the show

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz lashed out at Shefali Jariwala for instigating the Bigg Boss 13 contestant for an argument on the show.

Bigg Boss 13 took a new turn early this week after housemates got new support systems after their connections entered the game. Yes! Each contestant has got one connection which is either a friend or a family member. Much to everyone’s surprise Shefali Jariwala, who was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also re-entered the game as Paras Chhabra’s connection. Clearly, some of the contestants were not happy to see her back in the game which included Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

In fact, soon after Shefali re-entered the house, she was locking horns with Asim and even told him that her husband Parag Tyagi is waiting to see him at the grand finale. To recall, Parag has been quite upset over Asim’s rude comment over him and even penned an open message slamming him for the same. While Shefali was seen poking Asim continuously, the latter’s brother once again came to his defence and hit back at the Kaanta Laga girl. Umar mentioned that while Parag has been threatening to lash out at Asim during the grand finale, he will make sure to have the Mumbai police present at the event.

Take a look at Umar Riaz’s tweet against Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi:

#Shefali continously saying that his husband wants to meet #Asim in the finale. Lemme tell u shefaaaaaali, ill make sure #Mumbaipolice would love to meet ur husband on the same day considering the threats he has given to Asim. Phukriyan band karo aur game khelo! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim and Shefali’s BFF Himanshi Khurana too has re-entered the house as the former’s connection. To recall, the trio shared a great bond until Himanshi wasn’t eliminated from the popular reality show. Ever since then, the duo turned arch rivals and was seen crossing the swords every now and then. Himanshi, who is shocked to witness the animosity between Asim and Shefali, has even urged to stay calm. We wonder if she will succeed in resolving the differences between the two.

